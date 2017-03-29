BREAKING: Minor flood warning for Baffle Creek, Kolan River

FLOODING: Bucca Crossing is flooded after the regions recent downpour.

A MINOR flood warning has been issued for Baffle Creek and Kolan River.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning at 9.50am with minor flood levels expected at Essendean Bridge on the Baffle Creek early Wednesday evening and minor levels are possible at Bucca Weir on the Kolan River during Wednesday.

BoM has observed heavy localised rainfall between 50-100mm across the catchment during the past 12 hours to 9am today.

Further heavy rainfall is forecast for the next 24 hours.

Kolan River

Minor flooding may happen along the Kolan River.

The Kolan River at Bucca Weir is currently at 16.86m and rising.

The Kolan River at Bucca Weir may reach the minor flood level (17.50m) today.

Baffle Creek

Moderate flooding may happen along Baffle Creek.

River levels at Essendean Bridge are sitting at 4.12m and rising.

The Baffle Creek at Essendean Bridge is expected to exceed the minor flood level (5m) early this evening.

The river level may exceed the moderate flood level (8m) during tomorrow based on forecast rainfall.

Boyne River

River level rises are happening at the Boyne catchment.

Minor flood levels are likely at Awoonga Dam tomorrow.

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it. For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

The next warning will be issued by 4pm.