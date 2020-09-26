Breaking: Minister arrives in Bundy to make funding announcement

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey will hold a press conference in Bundaberg today to make a funding announcement.

A MINISTER has arrived in Bundaberg to announce the Palaszczuk Government will invest $42.5 million into the region, as part of Queensland’s economic recovery plan.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey has arrived in Bundaberg today to make the announcement.

He said the funding would be used to upgrade the Isis Highway between Bundaberg and the Bruce Highway, as part of a four year program and as a result, bring jobs to the region as it continues to recover from COVID-19.

“Queenslanders have been at the forefront of this pandemic, managing the health impacts and keeping community transmission away from places like Bundaberg,” Mr Bailey said.

“Because of that, we’ve been able to lock in more funding on top of our $1.9 billion roads and transport investment in the region to get jobs going as part of Queensland’s plan for economic recovery.”

Works set to be completed on the 40km stretch will range from road widening to wide centre line treatments, intersection upgrades, safety barrier installations and the removal of roadside hazards.

“Truckies, families and businesses rely on the Isis and Bruce Highways every day, which is why we’re delivering $20 million in Bruce upgrades north of Childers and now we’re getting on with more than $40 million to improve safety on what is one of the main links to Bundaberg,” Mr Bailey said.

“With funding locked, it means we’ll be able to start planning now and get works started as early as next year.”

The boost is in addition to the Palaszczuk Government’s previously committed funding, dedicated to creating overtaking lanes on the Isis Highway, $13.5 million for Bargara Road and $5 million for safety upgrades on roads throughout Bundaberg.

