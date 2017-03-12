32°
News

550 workers needed for new local "mine complex"

Luke J Mortimer
| 11th Mar 2017 5:09 PM Updated: 12th Mar 2017 10:35 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

What you need to know:

  • 150 jobs during construction and 400 jobs once its operational
  • Construction expected to begin in 2019
  • The proposed mine is part of Baralaba Coal Company's Baralaba Expansion Project, a project to make Baralaba a massive mining complex
  • The mine is expected to have a life of 23-40 years

A MINING giant is planning to make Baralaba the mining hub of central Queensland by building a huge new mine, with 550 workers needed.  

Baralaba Coal Company expects to look to locals for 150 workers to build the new open cut mine near Baralaba, and another 400 workers when it is fully operational.

Construction of the Baralaba South Project is expected to begin in 2019, and production is expected to begin 6-12 months later, according to a statement from Baralaba.

The company is already negotiating access to Gladstone's port and use of rail lines to export coal to international markets from the project.  

>>Six other Queensland mines for workers to get excited about

MINE: Baralaba Coal Company has plans to making a massive mining "complex" around Baralaba.
MINE: Baralaba Coal Company has plans to making a massive mining "complex" around Baralaba. Baralaba Coal Company

Baralaba has asked for approval to mine six million tonnes per annum (Mpta) of thermal coal over a life of 23-40 years.

The company also said the mine would primarily use local suppliers and contractors, as is the case at its Baralaba North Project.

Baralaba said its latest proposed mine is a part of the Baralaba Expansion Project, a project to create a massive mining hub around Baralaba, about 192km west of Gladstone.

HUGE MINE: The mining lease area is outline in blue.
HUGE MINE: The mining lease area is outline in blue. Baralaba Coal Company


The company said it was again pursuing the project to make "maximum use" of its infrastructure approvals, and the existing infrastructure its invested in for its Baralaba North Project.

"[It will] fully utilis[e] the established, constructed, and approved haulage and rail transport infrastructure that the companies have invested significantly in," the company states.

"The project will be operated in conjunction with the existing Baralaba North Mine as a mine complex.

"This mine complex will maximise flexibility of operations across both the Baralaba South Project and the Baralaba North project."

MINERS MISBEHAVING |

>>Worker sacked after snack goes horribly wrong

>>Miner sacked after testing positive for meth

HUGE MINE: The mine lease application is outline in yellow.
HUGE MINE: The mine lease application is outline in yellow. Baralaba Coal Company

Baralaba believes most the construction and operational workforce will be sources locally.

But in its statement, it said if fly-in-fly-out workers were required, it would house them in the Baralaba Caravan Park, which currently has 156 single accommodation units, with approval to build 208 more.

Wonbindi Coal Pty Limited, a subsidiary of which Baralaba own an 80% share, previously submitted a draft terms of reference for an environmental impact statement (EIS) to the Department of Environment of Heritage Protection (EHP), which was approved in April of 2013. But the terms of reference expired two years later as an environmental impact statement was not submitted.

Baralaba Coal Company declined to comment when contacted by The Observer.

But the price of thermal coal gradually tumbled in the years leading up to Wonbindi Coal's deadline for submitting an EIS for the project.  

COAL PRICE: Coal prices have gradually declined. Source: InvestmentMine.
COAL PRICE: Coal prices have gradually declined. Source: InvestmentMine.

The EHP has released the latest draft terms of reference for the project's EIS, again submitted by Wonbindi Coal Pty Limited.

EHP is inviting written comments on the draft terms of reference.

More to come 

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  editors picks gladstone gladstone region

48 hours in Brisbane: the game plan

YOU’VE got 48 hours in Brisbane to discover why the locals love the River City – it’s time to get busy.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

550 workers needed for new local "mine complex"

550 workers needed for new local "mine complex"

A MINING giant reveals plans for a massive new 'mine complex' near Gladstone, and it's begun negotiating access to Gladstone's port.

Health issues prompt helicopter rescue

RACQ LifeFlight crews were tasked to Orchid Beach on Saturday.

RACQ LifeFlight

Where have all the cyclones gone, and will they come back?

CYCLONIC FORCE: A view of a developing tropical cyclone from space.

WHERE have all the cyclones gone?

New credit card rules you need to know about

NEW rules affecting every Australian applying for credit cards, loans or mortgages will soon kick in, but most people don't even know about them.

NEW rules will affect everyone applying for credit cards or loans.

Local Partners

New credit card rules you need to know about

Two-thirds of Australians are unaware of looming changes to national credit reporting requirements.

Cattle sale holding up well

MAJOR EVENT: Owner of Greenup Eidsvold Station, Rick Greenup, with his cattle.

Annual cattle sale in Eidsvold

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

All aboard for model train club open day

MAKE TRACKS: Meet Bundaberg Model Railway Club members and check out the trains on display at today's free open day.

Check out latest digitally controlled model trains

New home for PCYC Markets

HANDMADE: Lynly Wilkison and Bev Hoult with their products at the Bundaberg Showground PCYC markets. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail

Sausage sizzle to be held at opening

Justin Bieber tells Aussie fan: 'You make me sick'

JUSTIN Bieber has made privacy a huge priority over the past couple of years.

What's on the small screen this week

Trainers Shannan Ponton and Libby Babet in a scene from the TV series The Biggest Loser: Transformed.

I'M A Celebrity winner will be crowned and new Biggest Loser debuts.

Adele takes swipe at Seven chopper, defends Bieber

“I don’t look like this in real life — there’s a lot of makeup..."

You will be moved by this novel

The book that's sure to make you cry

You will marvel at the intrigue: Iron Fist reviewed

Tom Pelphrey, Finn Jones and Jessica Stroud in a scene from Marvel's Iron Fist.

IRON Fist is arguably Marvel's most intriguing Netflix series yet

Fraser Coast to cameo in Korean travel program

The KBS crew with Air Fraser Island and FCTE representative Mark Juppenlatz.

A segment on the Fraser Coast will air later this year

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

CITY FRINGE ACREAGE IN TIGHTLY HELD POCKET

66 Langbeckers Road, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 4 $418,000

Situated in a highly-sought after and tightly held city fringe acreage area just 10 minutes to Bundaberg's central Post Office you will find this appealing home on...

AFFORDABLE CENTRALLY LOCATED HOME

6 Totten Street, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Located in popular Kepnock a fantastic suburb being centrally located to all facilities Bundaberg has to offer. Walking distance to Kepnock High School, Day care...

AMAZING RIVERSIDE LIFESTYLE

73 Mariners Way, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $439,000

Imagine enjoying unrestricted river views all day long and into the evening from your lounge chair. Imagine entertaining family and friends overlooking the...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME-PRICED TO CLEAR

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $366,000

The vendors have dropped the price of this brand new home to clear. Get in now- $366,000 for a brand new 4 bedroom home with an en-suite and double garage. This...

REDUCED PRICE FOR AN IMMEDIATE SALE

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $190,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville,the owners are ready to hear your best offer. Just a short walk to the...

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $315,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $350,000. With this property you get the works.

BRAND NEW PRICE- FANTASTIC VALUE- EXECUTIVE HOME ON AN ACRE - CENTRAL TO CITY and COAST

281 Hummock Road, Windermere 4670

House 4 2 4 $465,000

The vendors have left the region and have committed to liquidating their beautiful home as they no longer need it. Enjoy both executive living and the acreage...

PRESENTATION PLUS - A MUST TO INSPECT!

1/236 Barolin Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 2 $229,000

Not just your average unit here! Step inside and be impressed by the spaciousness of this quality residence. With a bus stop out the front and shopping complex...

FANTASTIC FAMILY ORIENTATED ESTATE CLOSE TO ST MARY&#39;S

37 Chancellor Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 4 2 3 $439,000

Designed for family living and entertaining with uncompromised approach to quality is the best way to describe this must see family home. This property...

3 BEDROOM PLUS OFFICE WITH 12M X 6M SHED ON 924M2

324 Branyan Drive, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 3 $224,000

Conveniently located in Avoca is this neat and tidy 3 bedroom plus office home on a large 924m2 allotment with a 12m x 6m shed within walking distance to schools...

SNEAK PEAK: How Gladstone's rich live it up

BIG MONEY: Here's one of the best properties in Gladstone.

IT'S the stuff of dreams! But Gladstone's richest are living it.

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Demand sparks more growth

KEY ACQUISITION: Don Pulver from Eniquest Industries (left) with Glen Grimish from CBRE at the company's new site at Sunshine Coast Industrial Park.

Energy company expands to 8890sq m Caloundra industrial site

Enjoy the Bellthorpe lifestyle

Appreciate a rural lifestyle on a total of 80.9ha in Maleny

Check up on your land value

Harvesting on the Dicky Bill farm at Drinan.

Improved confidence in the rural land market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!