Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough RSL general manager Craig Lenihan is facing two charges.
Maryborough RSL general manager Craig Lenihan is facing two charges. Contributed
Crime

M'boro RSL boss arrested over alleged army lies

Carlie Walker
Jessica Grewal
by and
25th Nov 2019 6:00 PM | Updated: 7:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARYBOROUGH RSL general manager Craig Lenihan has been charged with falsely claiming to be a returned soldier and improper use of service decorations.

The 51-year-old Bauple man was arrested by police on November 21 and charged with the offences under the Defence Act. T

he arrest followed a complaint made to police earlier this year, according to Detective Senior Sergeant David Harbison.

Mr Lenihan was released on a police bail undertaking and will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on December 17.

More to come

More Stories

editors picks fcpolice maryborough rsl military imposter
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mixed emotions for Bundy’s new citizens from across globe

        premium_icon Mixed emotions for Bundy’s new citizens from across globe

        News BUNDABERG has more than 50 new Australian citizens after the regional council hosted a citizenship ceremony.

        Poll mystery continues as question revealed

        premium_icon Poll mystery continues as question revealed

        News So far, no one has claimed ownership of the poll

        Paradise Dam to drop to 42 per cent within a week

        premium_icon Paradise Dam to drop to 42 per cent within a week

        News THE massive water release from Paradise Dam is expected to end next Monday, which...

        How Wide Bay’s local government has changed in 30 years

        premium_icon How Wide Bay’s local government has changed in 30 years

        News When Bill Trevor first entered local government in 1985, there was no such thing as...