Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien announces $800 million in funding has been granted to build the biggest and most expensive leg of the the Bruce Hwy bypass of Gympie.
MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien announces $800 million in funding has been granted to build the biggest and most expensive leg of the the Bruce Hwy bypass of Gympie. Shelley Strachan
Breaking

BREAKING: Massive hwy announcement makes Gympie history

Shelley Strachan
by
23rd Apr 2018 12:31 PM

THE Gympie region is on the cusp of a bright new era, with $800 million in funding announced today to build the biggest and most expensive leg of the the Bruce Hwy bypass of Gympie.

Years - decades even - of Gympie Times campaigning to fast-track the $1 billion project has paid off, with Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Federal MP Llew O'Brien announcing at the Six Mile this afternoon the allocation of $800 million in Federal Government funding to begin construction of the 26km Section D.

MORE: Blood on their hands: the terrible Bruce Hwy tally we keep 

State Gympie MP Tony Perrett has called on the Labor Government to now honour its pre-election pledge of the $200 million it will need to chip in for the massive, game-changing undertaking.

More to come.

Related Items

Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Police say carjacker stole car before targeting mum at shops

    Police say carjacker stole car before targeting mum at shops

    Breaking POLICE say the man responsible for carjacking a mother and son at Hinkler Central had earlier carjacked a good Samaritan.

    • 23rd Apr 2018 1:25 PM
    'IT COULD LOOK LIKE SNOW': Possible hailstorms for Bundy

    'IT COULD LOOK LIKE SNOW': Possible hailstorms for Bundy

    Weather Pridictions of hail for this afternoon

    Dead end defence: Bundy court slams man's traffic excuse

    Dead end defence: Bundy court slams man's traffic excuse

    Crime Magistrate says 'law of averages' excuse shows he's 'not getting it'

    Man hospitalised after suspect encounter with deadly animal

    Man hospitalised after suspect encounter with deadly animal

    Environment There is no known antidote for this sting.

    Local Partners