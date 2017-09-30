34°
WATCH: Massive blackout across Bundaberg

Hayley Nissen
by

LARGE areas of Bundaberg are without power tonight after an explosion near Bunnings Warehouse.

A resident reported seeing a massive glow over houses in the area,  while another reported hearing a massive explosion near the warehouse on Johanna Blvd.

One resident said the explosion was due to a transformer blowing near Lana's Farmers Market, but this is unconfirmed.

Movie-goers have also been left in the dark with Reading Cinemas losing power after the explosion, which happened just after 7.30pm.

The boom gates are down at the Railway Crossing and traffic lights on Maryborough and Bourbong Sts are also out.

The CBD looks like a ghost town for a Saturday night.

The news won't be welcome for some after the scorcher of a day.

Ergon Energy is aware of the problem and said area affected included Millbank, Kepnock, Bundaberg North, Branyan, Kensington, Sharon, Moolboolaman, Walkervale, Gooburrum, Bundaberg South, Bundaberg West, Bundaberg, Svensson Heights, Pacific Haven, Bundaberg Central, Norville and Avoca.

They said the situation required emergency repairs and staff were trying to find the fault.

Bundaberg News Mail
