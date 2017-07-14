23°
WATCH: Bystander tackled by police in manhunt

Mikayla Haupt
Ashley Clark
and | 14th Jul 2017 9:42 AM
MANHUNT: The dog squad was called in to help search for a man anted by police.
MANHUNT: The dog squad was called in to help search for a man anted by police. Mikayla Haupt

UPDATE 11AM: POLICE have arrested a man involved in a two hour chase this morning in Walkervale.

The man was taken away by officers shortly after 10.30am after multiple police officers searched Curtis and Water Sts.

Curtis St resident Kristy Moore said she was just arriving home when all of the drama unfolded.

"There was a police car around the corner and a couple in the street and officers walking up and down the street," she said.

"I just hoped there wasn't someone hiding under my house."

Ms Moore said the usually quiet street was a hive of action this morning.

"It was a bit of excitement in my boring mummy life," she said.

"Most of the action happens a couple of streets down so to have it here, across the road, was a little bit exciting I suppose."

 

 

 

UPDATE: 10.30AM: POLICE have confirmed a manhunt is underway in Walkervale for a well-known break and enter offender.

Police have been stationed on Curtis and Water St  since mid morning.

A Bundaberg police spokesman said earlier a bystander was tackled by an officer after yelling out "the cops are here, the cops are here."

Detectives have now arrived at the scene and are circling the area.

 

 

UPDATE 10AM: A bystander has been tackled by police as a manhunt continues in a Bundaberg residential area.

The incident happened on Curtis St.

A man can be seen approaching the officers and then looks to taunt them.

He weaves in and out of trees as an officer gives chase.

The man is then tackled to the ground.

A police car speeds over and the man is put into the car.

It has been confirmed the bystander is not the suspect involved in the manhunt.
 

 

 

EARLIER: POLICE are currently involved in a manhunt in Walkervale.

Officers have surrounded Curtis and Water St and are waiting for the dog squad to arrive.

A woman phoned police earlier to report a man had run through her yard on Burnett St.

Cars are still able to travel through the area.

More to come.

 

Police were stationed on Curtis St and Water St as the manhunt unfolded.
Police were stationed on Curtis St and Water St as the manhunt unfolded.
