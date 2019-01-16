Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives investigate a serious assault on Alice St, Pialba on January 7
Detectives investigate a serious assault on Alice St, Pialba on January 7 Annie Perets
Crime

Man dies after Pialba assault

Jessica Lamb
Annie Perets
by and
15th Jan 2019 3:33 PM | Updated: 16th Jan 2019 5:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES are continuing to appeal for information from the public after a Pialba man has died following a serious assault.

The 58-year-old man, who lived at a unit on Alice St, was attacked inside his own home earlier this month. 

The man was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital following the attack, which happened between 12.50am and 1.15am on January 6.

He was pronounced deceased on Monday.

The Chronicle understands investigations are continuing into the events which lead to man's death including any pre-existing medical conditions.

Anyone who may be able to assist with investigations, particularly pedestrians with mobile phone footage or road users with dash cam vision, is urged to contact police.

If you have information, call Policelink on 131 444.

fccrime fcpolice fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man busted for drugs, laser two months into probation

    premium_icon Man busted for drugs, laser two months into probation

    Crime A BUNDY man two months into his 15-month probation order has pleaded guilty to possessing drugs and a laser pointer.

    • 16th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    BUSTED: Explosives, knives, drugs found in home raid

    premium_icon BUSTED: Explosives, knives, drugs found in home raid

    Crime Avenell Heights man to face court after major police haul

    • 16th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    Big changes on horizon for Bundy fishermen, conservationists

    premium_icon Big changes on horizon for Bundy fishermen, conservationists

    Environment Great Sandy Marine Park zoning plan to be reassessed

    • 16th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
    REVEALED: Wei's $3.3m gamble as Jewel remains in limbo

    premium_icon REVEALED: Wei's $3.3m gamble as Jewel remains in limbo

    Property Wei's $3.3M property grab

    • 16th Jan 2019 5:00 AM