Man dies after Pialba assault

Detectives investigate a serious assault on Alice St, Pialba on January 7 Annie Perets

DETECTIVES are continuing to appeal for information from the public after a Pialba man has died following a serious assault.

The 58-year-old man, who lived at a unit on Alice St, was attacked inside his own home earlier this month.

The man was transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital following the attack, which happened between 12.50am and 1.15am on January 6.

He was pronounced deceased on Monday.

The Chronicle understands investigations are continuing into the events which lead to man's death including any pre-existing medical conditions.

Anyone who may be able to assist with investigations, particularly pedestrians with mobile phone footage or road users with dash cam vision, is urged to contact police.

If you have information, call Policelink on 131 444.