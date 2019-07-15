Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
House on Boat Harbour Drive at Urangan where a crime scene has been set up.
House on Boat Harbour Drive at Urangan where a crime scene has been set up. Alistair Brightman
Crime

BREAKING: Manhunt after two men abducted in home burglary

Jessica Cook
by
15th Jul 2019 12:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men have been forced into a car during a violent burglary at a Hervey Bay home overnight.

Maryborough detectives say four males forced entry to a home on Boat Harbour Drive in Urangan about 9pm and assaulted two men aged 27 and 22.

The two men were then forced into a car and driven from the address and further assaulted at another unknown location before escaping.

The car has been described as an older model silver or blue sedan with unknown registration.

Both men received non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact police.

More Stories

abduction break and enter fraser coast crime
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bum bag bandits in break and enter

    premium_icon Bum bag bandits in break and enter

    Offbeat POLICE are seeking information following a break and enter where a number of bum bags were stolen.

    Coles’ new Little Shop cops ‘plastic’ backlash

    premium_icon Coles’ new Little Shop cops ‘plastic’ backlash

    Lifestyle Coles is facing criticism after launching its new Little Shop range.

    • 15th Jul 2019 12:13 PM
    Ports corporation confirms Bundy pellet numbers to double

    premium_icon Ports corporation confirms Bundy pellet numbers to double

    Business Altus Renewables to soon begin shipping increased numbers of pellets

    OPINION: What's the end game in welfare drug testing?

    premium_icon OPINION: What's the end game in welfare drug testing?

    Opinion 'This is no time for the government to play the hero'