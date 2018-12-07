Man trapped in car crash on Warwick road

UPDATE 5PM: A 48-year-old man from Toowoomba was taken to Warwick Hospital to be treated for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The man suffered deep cuts and had a CT scan to determine whether his skulled had been fractured.

Warwick Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash to phone them on 07 4660 4444.

EARLIER 1.45PM: A man entrapped in a car that crashed on Lyndhurst Lane at about 1.10pm is in a stable condition.

The 48-year-old man was the only person in a white ute that appeared to have crashed through a fence and into a paddock.

Paramedics treated the man on scene for non-life-threatening injuries, attending to cuts and supporting his neck with a brace.

The Warwick Daily News understands he will be transported to hospital for further care.

Two fire crews were on scene and cut the door off the car where the man was trapped in an upright position under the steering wheel.

The Warwick Daily News understands a woman driving down Lyndhurst Lane shortly after the incident saw the mangled car and called emergency services.

Debris from the sedan was strewn across the paddock and the car's engine, exhaust and muffler had been ripped from under the car.

Both lanes of traffic on Lyndhurst Lane were closed at the time of reporting.

Warwick police said investigations were continuing.