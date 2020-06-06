BREAKING: Man tests positive for COVID-19 in Bundaberg

A MAN in Bundaberg has tested positive for COVID-19 recently, according to the latest coronavirus update from authorities.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said a man, who had been in contact with a known case of COVID-19 in Melbourne, travelled to Brisbane on his way to Bundaberg to pick fruit in the region.

Queensland Health are in the process of contacting people from these flights after a passenger tested positive to COVID-19:

Virgin Flight VA313 – Melbourne to Brisbane – 1 June and Virgin Flight VA2905 – Brisbane to Bundaberg – 2 June.

Queensland Health is urging passengers of these flights, who have not already been contacted by Queensland Health, to call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) and advise that you were a passenger on this flight.

“He stopped overnight in Brisbane and socialised with family and friends, we understand roughly 15 contacts on the south side of Brisbane before he travelled to Bundaberg,” Mr Miles said.

“He was transported by his fruit picking employer to fruit picker accommodation where he has worked a shift picking fruit and been in contact with a number of people.

“Clearly there is a lot of work here for our contact tracers to do – there’s two flights, there’s those contacts in Brisbane who will now need to be tested and quarantined, there is those who travelled on the transport from Bundaberg Airport and those accommodated in the share accommodation as well as those who might have been working with him on the farm.”

He said contact tracers were working “rapidly” to contact those identified as at risk.

“The important thing is to not wait for a phone call, if you are in any of these places, and you get any symptoms, if you feel unwell in any way at all, please do go and get tested,” Mr Miles said.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the man was in his 20s and working on a strawberry farm.

She said they have received four tests back from the people that he shared accommodation with in Bundaberg and they have come back negative and were awaiting a “whole range of other tests” to come back for other contacts.

Dr Young said a clinic has been set up at the farm.

“There’s absolutely no concerns for the strawberries, it’s perfectly safe today to purchase strawberries from anywhere and to consume them,” she said,

“In terms of the farm, the farm has been extremely cooperative, we’ve stood up a testing clinic there and we’re testing farm workers there this morning.”

With this new case, the state’s case totals are up to 1061; four active cases, two of them in hospital and one in intensive care.

In the last reporting period we tested 3391 people, bringing the total of tests up to 205 628.

Mr Miles said this case is very recent and urges everyone to understand that their understanding of the facts might change over time.