Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016. Kevin Farmer

A MAN has been found stabbed to death in a caravan park in Bundaberg.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was found lying on a mattress about 7am.

A police spokesman confirmed a major investigation is now underway.

The caravan park is believed to be along Childers Rd near Kensington.

More to come.