BREAKING: Man on run after snatching $5k in CBD

POLICE are on the hunt for a man who is believed to have stolen $5,000 from the hands of someone standing at a Bourbong St bank.



Initial reports suggest a man was standing at the bank with an envelope containing $5,000 inside of it.



Another man, described as a 22-year-old caucasian wearing no shoes, a t-shirt and shorts, walked past snatching the envelope.



He continued to make his was along Bourbong St, towards the Burnett River.



The incident happened at about 1.20pm.



Police are currently trying to access CCTV footage from nearby businesses.

