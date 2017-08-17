BREAKING: Man missing in Bundaberg

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate an 89-year-old man reported missing from Bundaberg.

Kevin Holcroft (pictured) was last seen in Bourbong Street, Bundaberg at 9:30am today, August 17.

Mr Holcroft drives a beige 2010 Nissan Tiida sedan with Queensland registration 868-RFZ.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare as his absence is out of character.

Kevin is described as Caucasian in appearance, 175cm tall, with grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt with a blue seam down the sides and shorts.

Anyone who has any information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Bundaberg Police Station or Crime Stoppers.

