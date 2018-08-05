Menu
BREAKING: Man killed after being hit by a car

Crystal Jones
by
5th Aug 2018 9:51 PM

A 54-YEAR-OLD Burnett Heads man has been killed after being struck by a car. 

According to police, early investigations suggest the man was walking on Burnett Heads Rd between Grange and Bargara Rds at Qunaba around 6.45pm when he was hit by a car. 

He died at the scene. 

The female car driver was uninjured. 

Police are investigating. 

It is the second incident this year where a pedestrian has died after being struck by a car.

In March, teenager Ryan Heming was killed on Bargara Rd after being hit by a car

