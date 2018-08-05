BREAKING: Man killed after being hit by a car
A 54-YEAR-OLD Burnett Heads man has been killed after being struck by a car.
According to police, early investigations suggest the man was walking on Burnett Heads Rd between Grange and Bargara Rds at Qunaba around 6.45pm when he was hit by a car.
He died at the scene.
The female car driver was uninjured.
Police are investigating.
It is the second incident this year where a pedestrian has died after being struck by a car.
In March, teenager Ryan Heming was killed on Bargara Rd after being hit by a car.