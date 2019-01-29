Menu
Crash on Barolin St
News

Man taken to hospital after motorcycle and vehicle collide

Katie Hall
by
29th Jan 2019 2:37 PM
UPDATE: The man has been transported to Bundaberg Hospital.

Earlier: A man has been left with a serious foot injury after a car and motorcycle collided on Woondooma and Barolin Sts.

Paramedics are assessing a 56-year-old man, and initial reports indicate the second motorist is not receiving treatment.

A Queensland ambulance spokesman said the man was in a stable condition but had suffered a serious "foot and ankle" injury.

The man is conscious and breathing.

Crash, intersection of Barolin and Woondooma Sts, Bundaberg.
Crash, intersection of Barolin and Woondooma Sts, Bundaberg. Jay Fielding
