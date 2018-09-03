BREAKING: Man in serious condition after ute hits cane train

SERIOUS CRASH: One person has been taken to hospital after a cane train and ute collided along Ten Mile Rd at Sharon this morning.

SERIOUS CRASH: One person has been taken to hospital after a cane train and ute collided along Ten Mile Rd at Sharon this morning. Mikayla Haupt

UPDATE 8.30AM: A man in his mid-30s has suffered serious injuries after his ute hit a cane train this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said male driver was the only occupant in the ute when it hit the train at speed shortly before 7am.

The force of the crash caused a significant intrusion into the cabin of the ute.

Paramedics sedated the man, who is believed to have suffered a pelvis injury and a possible head injury, while fire crews worked to cut the doors to the ute to free the man.

The driver also received a number of superficial cuts.

The QAS spokesman urged all drivers to be vigilant on the roads during the crush season, especially in the morning and afternoon when the sun could make it more difficult to see oncoming cane trains.

UPDATE: One person is on the way to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious condition after a white ute and cane train collided at Sharon this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman confirmed a critical care paramedics was on board the ambulance as it made its way from Ten Mile Rd into Bundaberg.

The driver of the ute suffered cuts and chest and pelvic injuries and had to be cut from the car.

The crash happened shortly before 7am.

EARLIER: Emergency services are working to free one person from their car after it collided with a cane train at Sharon this morning.

The crash happened about 6.50am along Ten Mile Rd after a car hit the side of a cane train.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said one person was being treated for cuts as well as chest and pelvic pain.

More to come