Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BREAKING: A car has reportedly run off of Mundubbera Durong Rd and into a tree. Ambulance services are on their way.
BREAKING: A car has reportedly run off of Mundubbera Durong Rd and into a tree. Ambulance services are on their way.
News

BREAKING: Man in hospital after javelin impale

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Feb 2020 9:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 60s has been taken to hospital after falling through a roof and being impaled by a javelin at CQUni in Gladstone this morning.

Fire and emergency services were called to Derby Street at 8.06am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man reportedly fell three meters off the roof and was then impaled in the leg by a javelin.

A QFES spokeswoman said two fire crews attended and at 8.31am the javelin was removed from the man's leg.

He was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Court for man who allegedly assaulted cop, jumped off bridge

        premium_icon Court for man who allegedly assaulted cop, jumped off bridge

        News A MAN has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a police officer and jumped off a bridge.

        Patient treated after dog bite

        premium_icon Patient treated after dog bite

        News A PATIENT has been transported to hospital after they were bitten by a dog.

        BREAKING: Paramedics called to assess a crash

        premium_icon BREAKING: Paramedics called to assess a crash

        News PARAMEDICS are attending to a single vehicle crash.

        Coronavirus: Letter issued to parents

        premium_icon Coronavirus: Letter issued to parents

        News A BUNDABERG school has issued a letter concerning the coronavirus.