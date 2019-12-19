Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
News

BREAKING: Man in hospital after alleged stabbing

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
19th Dec 2019 8:37 AM | Updated: 8:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 26-YEAR-OLD MAN was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was allegedly stabbed in Clinton last night.

Queensland Police arrived at a private address on Aspland Street at 8.17pm.

Queensland Ambulance Services also responded and took the 26-year-old to Gladstone Hospital in a serious condition.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said three men had been drinking and got into an argument.

She said a 29-year-old male is in custody and no charges have yet been laid.

Another person is also assisting police with inquiries.

A crime scene has been established.

Police are investigating.

More Stories

Show More
alleged stabbing editors picks emergency serious condition
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor defends his CEO’s powers as Blackburn criticises move

        premium_icon Mayor defends his CEO’s powers as Blackburn criticises move

        News MAYOR Jack Dempsey has defended the Bundaberg Regional Council’s chief executive taking on 103 new responsibilities.

        Legendary 103-year-old Burnett grazier farewelled

        premium_icon Legendary 103-year-old Burnett grazier farewelled

        Rural Grandson says Max Hockey was the ‘healthiest man I have known’, despite his love of...