BREAKING: Man in hospital after alleged stabbing

Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.

A 26-YEAR-OLD MAN was taken to hospital in a serious condition after he was allegedly stabbed in Clinton last night.

Queensland Police arrived at a private address on Aspland Street at 8.17pm.

Queensland Ambulance Services also responded and took the 26-year-old to Gladstone Hospital in a serious condition.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said three men had been drinking and got into an argument.

She said a 29-year-old male is in custody and no charges have yet been laid.

Another person is also assisting police with inquiries.

A crime scene has been established.

Police are investigating.