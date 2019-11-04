Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating a crash at Childers.
Police are investigating a crash at Childers.
Crime

FATAL CRASH: Man, horse killed in horror hwy collision

Rhylea Millar
4th Nov 2019 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was killed near Childers last night after his car crashed into a horse and tree.

The 73-year-old male from Gatton was travelling west on Isis Highway when the vehicle hit a horse on the road, before hitting a tree.

He was the only occupant in the Ford Falcon at the time.

The crash occurred 15km west of Childers in Kullogum at 9.30pm.

Both the man and horse died at the scene.

Police and the forensic crash unit are investigating.

If you have any information, please contact police and quote the reference number QP1902181790.

More to come.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wet weather expected for Bundy

        premium_icon Wet weather expected for Bundy

        News WHILE it’s no surprise that temperatures are warming up heading into summer, the mercury is predicted to hit about six degrees above the November average this week.

        Repeat offender narrowly avoids serving prison time

        premium_icon Repeat offender narrowly avoids serving prison time

        Crime Matthew Charles Crane very narrowly escaped serving time in prison after appearing...

        Wide Bay third-biggest contributor to Containers for Change program

        premium_icon Wide Bay third-biggest contributor to Containers for Change...

        News More than 85 million containers have been returned in the Wide Bay region in the...

        Locals awarded at Master Builders awards night

        premium_icon Locals awarded at Master Builders awards night

        News A number of local builders were named in the Queensland Master Builders awards...