BREAKING: Man hit by a car

A man is transported by ambulance after being struck by a car on Enterprise St at Svensson Heights.

MORNING traffic in Svensson Heights was backed up for over an hour after a man was hit by a car.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the serious incident on Enterprise St just after 7.30am.

Ambulance officers treated a male patient who was hit by a car near Norville Pool.

A man is transported by ambulance after being struck by a car on Enterprise St at Svensson Heights. Ashley Clark

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was placed in a neck brace and comforted by a woman who was holding his head while paramedics treated him in the middle of the road.

One lane of the road was blocked for some time, backing up traffic in the area, with a local workers diverting and doing traffic control.

The man was transported to hospital with lower leg injuries.