Breaking

BREAKING: Man hit at Bundaberg speedway

Emma Reid
by
23rd Mar 2019 9:14 PM
A PLACE where speed dominates came to a stand still as a race official was struck by a car midway through the event at Carina Speedway. 

 

About 7.30pm the New Stars sedan racers had finished and were pulling off the track when one of the cars struck a man.

 

The incident happened in the middle of the track where everyone could see.

 

Witnesses said they heard a crunch and gasps from the crowd.

 

One woman said she saw the moment - in what felt like slow motion - as the man went under the side of the car. 

 

It was evident straight away something was seriously wrong.

 

The track fell silent as people rushed to the incident scene and cars and utes surrounded the man who lay motionless on the ground. 

 

The young female driver was visually distressed as she was helped from her car and comforted by friends.

 

The crowd remained calm and silently watched with hopes the man would be okay. 

 

Young children were oblivious to what was happening as they continued to play with their mates. 

 

Within minutes paramedics arrived and worked on the man.

 

About 20 minutes later announcer Terry Hough told the crowd the man was conscious and talking to first aiders.

 

Paramedics stabilised the man before transporting him to Bundaberg Hospital.

 

About an hour after the incident races resumed.

 

breaking bundaberg bundaberg motorplex carina speedway
Bundaberg News Mail

