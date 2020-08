A MAN has died after being pulled from the water at a Gold Coast beach this morning.

Lifeguards rushed to assist the man at Mermaid Beach, before paramedics arrived at the scene off Cronulla Ave and Hedges Ave at 7.56am.

The man in his 40s received CPR for 15 minutes, but could not be revived.

Police remain at the beach and are conducting inquiries.

Originally published as BREAKING: Man drowns at Gold Coast beach