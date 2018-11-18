BREAKING: Man dies after stabbing at Norville
A MAN has died after being fatally stabbed at a park in Norville overnight.
Police allege two men got into a fight about 9pm last night when one man was stabbed in the chest and shoulder.
The 39-year-old collapsed on a park bench.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics attended the scene just after 9.00pm and found the man in a serious condition.
"The man was transported to hospital and was pronounced dead at Bundaberg Hospital on arrival," the spokeswoman said.
Police arrested a 29-year-old man a short time later at a nearby address.
He was charged with one count of murder and is due to face Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow.
MORE TO FOLLOW