BREAKING NEWS: A man has died after his car crashed into a tree on Moore Park Rd.

A 36-YEAR-OLD man has died after his car collided with a tree on Moore Park Rd in Welcome Creek.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed they received a call at 7.42pm but, unfortunately, the man was deceased upon arrival.

A Bundaberg police spokesman said the man was the only occupant in the car at the time of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Policelink on 131 444.

This is a developing story. More to come.