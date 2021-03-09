Menu
Boyne Smelters Limited (BSL) is the largest aluminium smelter in Australia. Located approximately 20km south of Gladstone at Boyne Island on the Central Queensland coast. Supplied
Person hospitalised after Boyne workplace incident

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
9th Mar 2021 11:09 AM | Updated: 12:19 PM
UPDATE 12.17PM:

A patient was taken to hospital after a workplace incident in Boyne Island on Tuesday morning. 

Paramedics were called to Handley Drive after reports a man had crushed a finger in a workplace incident. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition. 

INITIAL 11.11AM:

Paramedics are on their way to Boyne Smelters Limited after reports a man has crushed a finger in a workplace incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were responding to an incident at Handley Drive.

It is believed the man is in his 30s.

More to come.

