A man has been taken to hospital following reports of an accident with a car. Paul Donaldson

A MAN has been left in a critical condition when a car reportedly fell on him at a private property today.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the Gympie property just before 11.50am.

Unconfirmed reports are the vehicle landed on his chest.

He has been taken to Gympie Hospital in a critical condition.