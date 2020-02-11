BREAKING: Man charged with alleged CBD robbery

A MAN has been charged with the alleged robbery of the Bundaberg Post Office and Commonwealth Bank on Monday.

The 48-year-old from Bundaberg South has been charged with three counts of attempted robbery with violence and three counts of armed robbery with violence.

Police were called to the scene in Bourbong St about 1.30pm after a man allegedly demanded money from the bank and made off with a substantial amount of money from the Post Office.

He also allegedly stated he had a gun in his backpack.

The post office opened its doors again this morning with the Commonwealth Bank branch opening later at 12.30pm.

Both closed after the incident.

Occurring in the middle of the day, some didn’t even know what had happened until the drama was over.

Manager of The Royal Cafe across from the Shedea Waterbury said they didn’t know anything had happened until they saw police officers in the street.

“We actually had a very busy day – we didn’t know what happened,” she said.

“We don’t get much crime here so we were shocked when we found out.”

Ms Waterbury said one of the staff members from Australia Post was in the cafe having lunch as the incident across the road unfolded.

Retail assistant at Ritchies Jewellers Colleen Budd said they didn’t know what happened until they were asked about it.

“We were in shock,” she said.

“It happened in the middle of the day, it’s not something you’d expect to hear of.

“It definitely would have left them shaken.”

In light of the incident, the NAB branch across from the Post Office had a security guard keeping watch during business hours.

The man is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.