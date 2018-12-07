Menu
Police are investigating after an alleged double murder took place at Calliope Caravan Park, late on Thursday afternoon, 6 December 2018.
Man charged over alleged murders in Calliope

Mark Zita
by
7th Dec 2018 9:20 PM

A 64-YEAR old man will appear at the Gladstone Magistrates Court, after being charged with the alleged murder of two people at Calliope.

The bodies of a 63-year old man and 60-year old woman were found at a caravan park on Stowe Road, Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after, a tomahawk-like axe was found near the crime scene.

The accused killer was later found at a nearby park just after midnight, where he willingly handed himself to police.

Police say all parties were known to each other.

The 64-year old man will face two counts of murder when he appears in court on Monday.

