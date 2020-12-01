Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Anthony Lee Smits has admitted to killing Andrew Vesey-Brown (pictured) by pleading guilty to manslaughter in the Rockhampton Supreme Court.
Anthony Lee Smits has admitted to killing Andrew Vesey-Brown (pictured) by pleading guilty to manslaughter in the Rockhampton Supreme Court.
Crime

Man admits to killing Gladstone man

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
1st Dec 2020 10:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GLADSTONE man Anthony Lee Smits has pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the 11th hour after being listed for trial in the Rockhampton Supreme Court this morning.

Mr Smits is accused of fatally stab­bing 23-year-old Andrew Vesey-Brown outside a unit at 251 Auckland St on July 10, 2017.

At the time of the incident, emergency services received reports of an altercation after 6.30pm at the Auckland St complex.

It was reported Mr Vesey-Brown was found by emergency service staff with a stab wound to the left side of his chest.

Emergency services performed CPR at the scene and on the way to the hospital but Mr Vesey-Brown was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Mr Smits pleaded not guilty to murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The agreed facts are expected to be revealed at Mr Smits sentencing later today.

gladstonecourt gladstone manslaughter manslaughter rockhampton supreme court tmbcourt
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘EXTREME FOOLISHNESS’: Bundy man in court over Facebook scam

        Premium Content ‘EXTREME FOOLISHNESS’: Bundy man in court over Facebook scam

        Crime Magistrate: “The victims parted with their hard-earned money because they trusted you and that trust has been misplaced”.

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        INTERACTIVE MAP: Bundy’s 2020 Christmas light displays

        Premium Content INTERACTIVE MAP: Bundy’s 2020 Christmas light displays

        News Add some sparkle to your festive season with our list of Christmas light locations...

        Police investigate stolen bike: Have you seen ‘Sammy B’?

        Premium Content Police investigate stolen bike: Have you seen ‘Sammy B’?

        News The motorbike was reportedly stolen between October 30 and November 28.