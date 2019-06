ROAD SAFETY: Bundaberg Police will be undertaking a large traffic operation this morning.

ROAD SAFETY: Bundaberg Police will be undertaking a large traffic operation this morning. Scott Powick

BUNDABERG Police are undertaking a large traffic operation today in a bid to curb drivers doing the wrong thing on our roads.

It comes in the wake of a number of fatal crashes in the area.

Police have expressed their frustrations at drivers continuing to do the wrong thing despite these fatalities.

The NewsMail understands one of the regions busiest roads will be the focus of an RBT blitz.

If you're on the road be sure to stick to the rules.