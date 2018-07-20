BREAKING: Major development in Bargara high-rise saga

JEWEL BARGARA: An artist's impressions of a proposed high rise on the Bargara esplanade.

JEWEL BARGARA: An artist's impressions of a proposed high rise on the Bargara esplanade. Contributed

THE application for the proposed Jewel development at Bargara has been withdrawn from consideration at the Bundaberg Regional Council meeting on Tuesday, at the request of the developer.

"The applicant has asked for a pause of 50 business days in accordance with section 32 of the Development Assessment Rules and has indicated they wish to make further representations to Council," a council spokerson said.

Previously the NewsMail reported Esplanade Jewel Pty Ltd is the company behind the nine-storey development proposal that will comprise 62 above-ground units, four ground-level commercial tenancies, 10 three-storey terrace-style townhouses (Burkitt and See Sts) and space for a rooftop dining outlet.

In recent months, the proposed development has attracted a wealth of controversy, dividing the Bargara community.

At the council briefing meeting earlier this week, there were seven people wearing "anti nine-story development" stickers.

But as discovered in the meeting, council cannot actually take into account letters submitted by concerned residents regarding the high-rise.

"As the application is code assessable, it is not subject to public notification requirements under the Planning Act," group manager development Michael Ellery said.

"This means that council cannot lawfully consider the numerous letters that have been received ... when deciding the application."

The town planner's recommendation to councillors, delivered on Wednesday, was that the height was out of character for the area and the application be reduced to 20m or six storeys.

Councillors had been expected to vote on the development at Tuesday's meeting.

The NewsMail is seeking comment from the developer.