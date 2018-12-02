Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Be prepared for bushfires this season.
Be prepared for bushfires this season.
Breaking

BREAKING: Lowmead residents told to leave now

Mark Zita
by
2nd Dec 2018 4:05 PM

THE QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have advised Lowmead residents to evacuate.

At 3.40pm, a bushfire is travelling in a southerly direction towards Lowmead between Clarkes Road and Mackellor Road.

"The fire could have a significant impact on the community," the update said.

Residents should travel east via Clarkes Rd, onto Lowmead Rd, or travel west on Clarkes Rd to John Clifford Way, and on to the Bruce Hwy.

They are urged to evacuate to the Miriam Vale Community Centre at 41 Blomfield St.

This is a developing story, more to come.

cq bushfires cq fires lowmead
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Winfield residents told to leave now

    UPDATE: Winfield residents told to leave now

    News RESIDENTS in Winfield are being warned to leave immediately.

    Acting Prime Minister visits devastated region

    premium_icon Acting Prime Minister visits devastated region

    News 'I was here in better circumstances just the other day,'

    'Rest in peace mate': Bushfire tragedy shocks CQ community

    premium_icon 'Rest in peace mate': Bushfire tragedy shocks CQ community

    News Loss of popular young Rolleston man devastates town and region

    'Just shattering': Family loses everything from fire

    premium_icon 'Just shattering': Family loses everything from fire

    News Deepwater couple will have nothing to return to after fierce blaze.

    Local Partners