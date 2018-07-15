BREAKING: Local fire fighters working to contain blaze

Local fire fighters working to contain blaze at Bucca.

Local fire fighters working to contain blaze at Bucca. Bev Lacey

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are at scene of a vegetation fire burning near North Bucca Road, Bucca.

A QFES spokesman said the fire broke out about 12.30pm and firefighters are currently working to contain the blaze.

"Residents in the vicinity of Bucca may be affected by smoke and are asked to close windows and doors,” the spokesman said.

"Those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by.

"Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to conditions as smoke can decrease visibility on the road.”

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.