GUTTED: Fraser Coast home destroyed by flames

Crews are at the scene of a house engulfed in flames in Howard.

UPDATE: A HOWARD mother has returned from dropping her kids at school to find her second-storey home completely gutted by flames.

What still stands of the home is unsalvageable with the second-storey reduced to rubble.

Fire crews are still on the scene frantically working to contain plumes of smoke.

A friend of the family, who wished to remain anonymous, said the woman loved renovating.

More to come...

The remains of a home that was gutted in Howard. Annie Perets

EARLIER 9AM: RURAL and urban fire crews have been called to a house fire in Howard.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services got the call that smoke was coming from a house on King St just before 9am.

The fire was described as being well ablaze.

Rural crews were first on scene.

Four urban crews have been sent to the scene.

More to come.