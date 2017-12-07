BREAKING: LNP takes Bundaberg, Burnett and Callide

David Batt is the new member for Bundaberg.

THE LNP has officially claimed the seats of Bundaberg, Burnett and Callide.

The Electoral Commission declared all three winners via Facebook tonight.

Mr Batt is only the second LNP MP to hold the seat of Bundaberg.

The seat had been held by Labor and independents until Jack Dempsey won it in 2006, before giving way to Labor's Leanne Donaldson in 2015.

Historically, the seat of Burnett has been much more varied with switches between major parties and independents in the past.

The Callide area includes towns such as Biggenden and Monto.