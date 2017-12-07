Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: LNP takes Bundaberg, Burnett and Callide

David Batt is the new member for Bundaberg.
David Batt is the new member for Bundaberg.

THE LNP has officially claimed the seats of Bundaberg, Burnett and Callide. 

The Electoral Commission declared all three winners via Facebook tonight. 

Mr Batt is only the second LNP MP to hold the seat of Bundaberg. 

The seat had been held by Labor and independents until Jack Dempsey won it in 2006, before giving way to Labor's Leanne Donaldson in 2015.   

Historically, the seat of Burnett has been much more varied with switches between major parties and independents in the past.   

The Callide area includes towns such as Biggenden and Monto. 

Bundaberg News Mail
MP resists the tide of equality

MP resists the tide of equality

KEITH Pitt was among four MPs to vote against the Same-Sex Marriage Bill which passed in a landslide in Parliament making same-sex marriage in Australia.

Two-car prang at McDonald's

MACCAS: Emergency services are at the scene of a traffic crash at McDonalds in Bundaberg.

The NewsMail understands no one was seriously was injured.

Senate committee supports expansion of Cashless Debit Card

Keith Pitt and Allan Tudge announce the Cashless Card for Bundaberg earlier this year.

Keith Pitt is calling on the Labor Party to "stop playing politics".

Bundy may miss out on cashless card

No to the cashless welfare card outside Centrelink Bundaberg.

Cashless Debit Card rollout in doubt

Local Partners