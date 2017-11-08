BREAKING: LNP promises plan for a new hospital

An artists impression of a new Bundaberg hospital.

JUST half an hour after Labor's Leanne Donaldson released her promise of funding for a new Bundaberg Hospital the LNP released their plan for the health facility.

Along with the promise, they released an artist impression of what the hospital would look like.

LNP Shadow Health Minister John-Paul Langbroek said a Tim Nicholls-led LNP Government would deliver a Hospital Master Plan for Bundaberg.

"We need to start planning now so we can meet the demands of the growing Bundaberg community in the future,” Mr Langbroek said.

"For too long the Bundaberg community has been ignored by Annastacia Palaszczuk.

"This is why a Tim Nicholls-led LNP Government will establish a hospital planning commission to deliver the masterplan with input from the local community.”

LNP candidate for Bundaberg David Batt said the Bundaberg Hospital Master Plan would be developed in consultation with the local community and health care professionals.

"To meet the projected demand for health care in the region, we need to work with the community now to develop the Hospital Master Plan,” Mr Batt said.

THE LNP has promises a masterplan for a new Bundaberg Hospital. Pictured is Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and LNP candidate for Bundaberg David Batt.

"The staff at Bundaberg Hospital already do amazing work and we need to ensure that they have the best facilities possible to cater for the future.

"We will better support Queensland families by ensuring they have access to better health care through developing this master plan for the future.

Mr Batt then hit out at Labor's plan.

"Labor's election eve 'so-called business case' is nothing more than a last ditch effort to save Leanne Donaldson,” Mr Batt said.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk couldn't even be bothered coming to Bundaberg to announce it.

"A business case is no substitute for a proper master plan.

"Unlike Labor, we will deliver a master plan for a new Bundaberg Hospital through our independent hospitals planning commission.

"We don't need a business case to tell us the region needs a new hospital and that is why the LNP is the only party that will deliver a proper plan for a new hospital in Bundaberg.”