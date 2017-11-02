EXCLUSIVE: LNP commits to flood-proofing major road

A car that was swept away by flooded waters on Fingerboard Rd near Miriam Vale in 2014. The road was closed because of flooding just weeks ago

A car that was swept away by flooded waters on Fingerboard Rd near Miriam Vale in 2014. The road was closed because of flooding just weeks ago Brenda Strong

EXCLUSIVE: Fingerboard Rd - the main access route from Miriam Vale to Agnes Water, Seventeen Seventy and Baffle Creek - could be flood-proofed if the Liberal National Party win the state election.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said an LNP Government would invest $2million in design work to flood-proof the road.

"For too long the communities of Agnes Water, Seventeen Seventy and Baffle Creek have suffered because of inaction from Annastacia Palaszczuk," he said.

"This is why an LNP Government will invest $2 million - under our renewed Royalties for Regions Program - for comprehensive design work to raise the height of Fingerboard Road for flood-proofing the main road access for these communities."

Agnes Water was cut-off for three days about two weeks ago after a torrential downpour.

Mr Bennett said Agnes Water, Seventeen Seventy and Baffle Creek had been cut off too often during rain events - stranding residents and tourists and heavily impacting the local economy.

"Instead of sitting around talking about building infrastructure like Annastacia Palaszczuk, the LNP would deliver the roads, bridges and dams we need," he said.

"Only the LNP is committed to better planning and budgeting to make these important local projects a reality."

LNP Leader Tim Nicholls said "only a vote for Stephen Bennett" would see the project become a reality.

"A vote for anyone other than the LNP will see a return of a do-nothing Labor Government which has the wrong priorities and has taken the people of Burnett for granted," he said.

"The design work for raising Fingerboard Road is all a part of our plan to Build a Better Queensland by Building a Better Burnett."

Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce president Amber Rodgers welcomed the announcement and thanked the LNP for its commitment to flood-proof the main access to the region.

"DCTC supports this progress and we are very appreciative of Stephen Bennett's continued lobbying towards this importance cause," Mrs Rodgers said.

"We are an area reliant on tourism as our main industry, and we desperately need Fingerboard Rd to be flood-proofed to protect the sustainability of our communities, so we are pleased that our voices have been heard."

"DCTC... will ensure that we do whatever we can do to support this progress and get this project off the ground, sooner rather than later."