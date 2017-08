A car has crashed into a light pole in Kepnock.

A STREET light has fallen on a power line after a car crashed into it this afternoon.

Paramedics, police and fire crews have responded to the crash on the corner of Elliott Heads Rd and Farthing Crt in Kepnock.

One person, a 36-year-old woman, was assessed by paramedics for bumps and bruises.

She was not transported to hospital.

Fire crews have blocked off the road at Farthing Ct as they assess the situation.