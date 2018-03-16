BREAKING: Life sentence for murderer

JASON Errol Gerhardt has been handed a life sentence in the Bundaberg Supreme Court after he sensationally changed his not-guilty plea late yesterday afternoon.

Gergardt pleaded guilty to murdering Craig Marshall.

Four days into the trial, Gerhardt's defence team told the court no further Crown witnesses would need to be called moments before the 45-year-old changed his not guilty plea.

The seven-man, five-woman jury had already heard from Gerhardt's ex-partner Kristen Eastley and her son, both of whom gave evidence that they saw Gerhardt attack Mr Marshall about 2am on August 1, 2015.

On day one of the trial the court had heard Gerhardt accepted his actions led to Mr Marshall's death, but until late Thursday afternoon he maintained he did not intentionally kill Mr Marshall.

In his opening address, Crown prosecutor Greg Cummings had told the court the fatal stabbing of Mr Marshall "was not something that happened in the height of passion, rather it was premeditated attack".

"Once the fatal wounds were inflicted - there were two - Mr Marshall had but minutes to live," he said.

"This was not a fight of equals but an attack on Mr Marshall by Mr Gerhardt armed with a knife, and at all times Mr Marshall was unarmed.

"Mr Marshall was stabbed nine times ... two of them were fatal. The two fatal wounds, one was to the chest ... the other fatal wound was to his back."

The court had heard Gerhardt and Mr Marshall had been friends until Gerhardt accused Mr Marshall of "kissing his girl", Ms Eastley.

During the trial Ms Eastley had given evidence that Gerhardt threatened to slit her throat in her sleep in the days leading up to Mr Marshall's murder.

More to come.