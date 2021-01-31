Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Mackay Street, Lakes Creek home where police allege a man was attacked with a chair on Thursday, 28 January, 2021.
The Mackay Street, Lakes Creek home where police allege a man was attacked with a chair on Thursday, 28 January, 2021.
Crime

BREAKING: Lakes Creek alleged assault victim dies

Melanie Plane
31st Jan 2021 10:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The victim of an alleged assault in Mackay Street, Lakes Creek on January 28 has tragically died in hospital.

Queensland Police on Sunday morning confirmed the 32-year-old Lakes Creek man, who was on life support in a critical condition with severe head injuries, died on Saturday afternoon.

Police allege that shortly before 10pm on January 28, two men known to each other became involved in an altercation at the Mackay Street house.

It will be alleged one of the men used a wooden chair handle to hit the other man in the head causing significant injuries.

Lakes Creek man Hamid Hussein, 35, was charged on January 29 with one count of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

His matter was mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court Friday afternoon where he made no bid for bail.

Investigations into the man's death are ongoing.

lakes creek assault rockhampton hospital tmbcrime tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ROADSHOW: Small business Minister to visit Bundy

        Premium Content ROADSHOW: Small business Minister to visit Bundy

        News During her visit the Minister will exchange ideas and insights with small business owners as they drive economic recovery across the state.

        PHOTOS: Beach party heads to the track

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Beach party heads to the track

        News The rain held off for Bundaberg’s first race day of 2021.

        PHOTOS: Well known Bundy streets before bitumen

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Well known Bundy streets before bitumen

        News From Bourbong St to Barolin St, Bundy’s well known streetscapes haven’t always...

        New junior group to sow the seeds for future generation

        Premium Content New junior group to sow the seeds for future generation

        News The initiative will contribute to the development, implementation and promotion of...