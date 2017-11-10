BREAKING: Labor promises $15m makeover for Bundy High

Bundy High will get a revamp under Labor.

Bundy High will get a revamp under Labor. Heritage, McCulloch

BUNDABERG State High School will get a $10-million makeover under a re-elected Palaszczuk Government's plan to refurbish Queensland high schools.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said Bundaberg State High School would be one of many schools around the state to benefit.

"We've listened to Queenslanders and identified the schools in the state that most need a revamp and Bundaberg State High School is one of them," Ms Donaldson said.

"Under this program Bundaberg State High School will receive a minimum of $10<TH>million for new infrastructure and the refurbishment of existing buildings.

"We want school communities to have a say in the renewal for their school and determine the new buildings they need to deliver a quality education.

"The investment in this school will benefit the students of Bundaberg for years to come.

"A re-elected Palaszczuk Government will also boost funding for the Building Future Schools for Queensland fund."

Ms Donaldson said the former Newman-Nicholls government shut schools and cut 500 teachers.

"When it comes to education, Labor has the runs on the board," she said.

"Last time Tim Nicholls was in power he shut schools without community consultation and threatened to sell off the land.

"On top of that, the LNP didn't properly maintain our state schools - they left behind a backlog of $260 million in critical maintenance.

"In just three budgets, the Palaszczuk Government has reduced the (former) Newman-Nicholl's government's maintenance backlog by more than $100 million."

