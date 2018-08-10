Menu
ON LOCATION: Karl Stefanovic (centre) from the Today Show with Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie at Leslie Park.
Breaking

Warwick to host Today Show drought relief telethon

Elyse Wurm
by
10th Aug 2018 6:24 AM

WARWICK is set to host half a telethon for the Today Show to raise money for drought-affected farmers.

Host Karl Stefanovic made the announcement from Leslie Park this morning, where he is on scene broadcasting for the morning program's Fight for our Farmers Drought Appeal.

Karl revealed the news to Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie live on air, saying the location for the other half of the telethon on August 20 would be announced later this morning.

 

Polocrosse players at Leslie Park where Karl Stefanovic from the Today Show is broadcasting live.
The Today Show is broadcasting from Leslie Park until 9am as part of their coverage of the drought crisis.

Cr Dobie told Karl country people were resilient and had seen droughts and flooding rains.

Polocrosse players as well as members of the CWA and SES are here to give viewers a taste of Warwick.

More coverage to follow.

 

It's Simple coffee van is keeping people warm as the Today Show broadcast from Leslie Park in Warwick.
drought crisis karl stefanovic today show
Warwick Daily News

