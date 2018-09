Accused murderers of Rockhampton's Chantal Barnett and Robert Martinez who went missing in 2013, Daniel George Hong, 41, and Ian Robert Armstrong, 31.

Accused murderers of Rockhampton's Chantal Barnett and Robert Martinez who went missing in 2013, Daniel George Hong, 41, and Ian Robert Armstrong, 31. Melanie Plane

A JURY in a double-murder trial has today been sensationally discharged after two murder charges were dropped by the prosecution.

Ian Robert Armstrong and Daniel George Hong have both pleaded guilty to two counts of interfering with a corpse.

Ian Robert Armstrong, accused of murdering Rockhampton couple Chantal Barnett and Robert Martinez. Facebook

There will be no further prosecution for the murder charges with the jury discharged.

Headshot of Daniel George Hong, accused of murdering Rockhampton couple Chantal Barnett and Robert Martinez. Facebook

The pair are now awaiting sentence for interfering with a corpse.

More to come.