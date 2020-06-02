Jockeys injured in race incident

The finish line at the Bundaberg Race Club. Photo: Simon Young / File

The finish line at the Bundaberg Race Club. Photo: Simon Young / File

PARAMEDICS have treated two riders for injuries following a horse race fall this afternoon at Bundaberg.

Jockeys Louise Dillon and Melissa Cox, riding Gambit and Axis respectively, fell during race five at Bundaberg around 3.30pm at Thabeban Park.

Both fell in the first 400m of the race.

"Paramedics are treating one patient with a suspected spinal injury and another patient with a suspected arm injury," a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

Bundaberg Race Club president Dale Rethamel confirmed that Melissa Cox has a suspected broken arm while Louise Dillon was being assessed for a spinal injury.

Both have been taken to Bundaberg Base Hospital.

The incident forced the final race of the day, race six, to be delayed while paramedics treated the fallen jockeys.

It will take place at 4.45pm this afternoon.

The injuries to Louise Dillon forced a rider change in race six with Gemma Steele taking the reins on My Certain.

Melissa Cox did not have a ride in the final race.

More to come.