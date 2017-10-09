BREAKING: Jetgo cancels Melbourne flights from Hervey Bay

REGIONAL airline Jetgo has withdrawn its direct flight route between Hervey Bay and Melbourne less than a month before the service was due to start.

The announcement comes after low booking numbers plagued the service ahead of a planned launch on November 3.

Only one person booked on the first flight from Hervey Bay to Melbourne.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft said this was not the end of the council's efforts to increase the number of routes in and out of the Fraser Coast.

"We thank Jetgo for the time and effort they put into investigating the introduction of direct flights," Cr Loft said.

Aviation councillor Paul Truscott said the council would continue to engage with airline companies to develop new routes.

"I am hopeful that as the Fraser Coast continues to grow, demand for additional services to other centres will increase," Cr Truscott said.