Breaking

BREAKING: Jeep smashes into Gympie lounge room

Frances Klein
by
29th Mar 2018 12:59 PM | Updated: 1:36 PM

EMERGENCY crews have rushed to a property on Old Maryborough Rd where a car has smashed through the front of a house.

The driver, believed to be in his 60s, appears to have lost conciousness while he was turning from Parsons Rd into Old Maryborough Rd, a witness at the scene said.

A Jeep has severely damaged the front of a house when it smashed into it on Thursday. Renee Albrecht

The driver mounted the curb, went down the slope of the front yard and smashed into the lounge room at the front of the house knocking in the front door and smashing through a brick wall the witness said.

Emergency workers on scene have removed the driver from the car, but are concerned the area is not safe.

The house is thought to have been vacant at the time of the crash. 

The crash has cracked the brick work severely and damaged roof guttering causing potential structural damage to the house.

It is unknown when the car can be safely removed. 

