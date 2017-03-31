BREAKING: Isis and Gregory River still rising

FLASH FLOODING: The aftermath of the flash flooding in Apple Tree Creek this morning captured by Bronte Lee Civill.

DESPITE the rain dying off and the cool breeze setting in, rivers around the Wide Bay are still on the rise.

The Bureau of Meteorology said minor to moderate flooding was occurring in the Gregory and Isis Rivers.

The Gregory River at Burrum Highway is above the moderate flood level and continuing to rise and the Isis River at the Bruce Highway is now above the minor flood level and rising steadily.

Rainfall in the catchment areas has now eased and no further significant rainfall is expected.

The Elliott River at Dr Mays Crossing is now below the minor flood level and continuing to fall.

Burrum and Cherwell Rivers:

Minor flooding is occurring along the Burrum River.

The Burrum River at Howard peaked at 6.3 metres overnight Thursday into Friday.

The Burrum River at Howard is likely to remain above the minor flood level (6.00 m) during Friday.

The Cherwell River at Pacific Haven fell below the minor flood level overnight and is continuing to fall.

Flood Safety Advice:

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it. For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts

Next Issue:

The next warning will be issued by 04:00 pm EST on Friday 31 March 2017.

Latest River Heights:

Location Height of River (m) Tendency Date/Time of Observation

Burrum R at Lenthalls Dam Alert 26.26 Falling 08:56 AM FRI 31/03/17

Burrum R at Howard Alert 6.21 Falling 01:03 AM FRI 31/03/17

Cherwell R at Railway Br Alert 3.87 Falling 08:43 AM FRI 31/03/17

Cherwell R at Pacific Haven Alert 1.73 Falling 08:39 AM FRI 31/03/17

Isis R at Bruce Hwy TM 8.56 Rising 12:20 AM FRI 31/03/17

Gregory R at Childers Rd TM 10.02 Rising 12:00 AM FRI 31/03/17

Elliott R at Dr Mays Crossing TM 2.37 Falling 08:00 AM FRI 31/03/17

Urangan Boat Harbour Tide TM 1.03 Steady 03:38 AM FRI 31/03/17

This advice is also available by dialling 1300 659 219. Warning, rainfall and river information are available at www.bom.gov.au/qld/flood. The latest weather forecast is available at www.bom.gov.au/qld/forecasts.