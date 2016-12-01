31°
News

SCHOOL LOCKDOWN: 12 schools across Qld receive threats

Helen Spelitis
| 1st Dec 2016 10:50 AM Updated: 2:03 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UDPATE 2pm: THE Department of Education has released a list of schools who have received threats today and, as a result, has police attend with some going into lockdown.

The list at 1pm:

Far North Queensland
Cairns West State School

North Queensland
Currajong State School (Townsville)

North Coast
Walkervale State School (Bundaberg)

Central Queensland
Mackay West State School
Berserker Street State School (Rockhampton)

Metropolitan
Bulimba State School
Leichhardt State School (Ipswich)
Silkstone State School (Ipswich)

South East
Biggera Waters State School
Coomera State School
Palm Beach State School
Mabel Park State School

 

Berserker State School Principal Rebecca Hack has sent a letter to parents letting them know of the situation.

It reads: 

Today our school received a threatening phone call. We immediately contacted police and locked down the school to ensure the safety of children, staff and visitors.

We have been notified that there have been a number of threatening phone calls received by schools in Queensland, other states and New Zealand today.

Police attended the school and do not believe there is any immediate threat to the school, however they remained in the area, doing additional patrols as a precaution.

The safety and wellbeing of students and staff is paramount and the school enacted its emergency response plan and responded to this threat in line with established and practiced procedures.

I wish to reassure parents that all students are safe and the school will continue to keep you informed if there are any developments. Please continue to monitor the school's Facebook page for information.

The Department of Education and Training (DET) are working closely with Queensland Police to ensure the safety of all students and staff. We will keep you informed if there are any developments.

UPDATE 12.30PM: Police have cleared two Ipswich schools after they went into lockdown earlier this morning. 

Silkstone State School and Leichhardt State School have resumed to normal activities.

Silkstone was cleared of any threat shortly after 11.40am and Leichhardt shortly after 12.20pm.

 

UPDATE: Leichhardt State School has also gone into lockdown after receiving a similar call in what police believe to be a series of hoax calls.

Eight Queensland schools have been affected in Cairns, Townsville, Bundaberg, Mackay, Rockhampton and two schools on the Gold Coast.

In each case an electronic voice has made the threat.

The Herald Sun is reporting multiple schools across Victoria have received similar calls and schools across New Zealand have also been evacuated this morning

Queensland Police will sweep all the affected schools to ensure there is no threat to the students' and teachers' safety. 

 

EARLIER: Students at Silkstone State School have gone into lockdown inside the gym.

 

Police rushed to the primary school on Molloy St after being notified a threat had been made around 10.30am.

Five police units are sweeping the school grounds.

So far there have been no suspicious people or objects found. 

Police did not confirm the nature of the threat, other than to say it wasn't a bomb threat and did not target any specific person.

The threat is suspected to be hoax.

The call came in as the school's annual awards event was coming to an end. 

 

State School threats

 

The following may be attributed to a spokesperson for the Department of Education and Training:

A number of Queensland state schools today received calls of a threatening nature.

All of these schools immediately contacted police and have enacted emergency procedures based on police advice.

As at 1PM, the state schools that have received threats include:

Far North Queensland
Cairns West State School

North Queensland
Currajong State School (Townsville)

North Coast
Walkervale State School (Bundaberg)

Central Queensland
Mackay West State School
Berserker Street State School (Rockhampton)

Metropolitan
Bulimba State School
Leichhardt State School (Ipswich)
Silkstone State School (Ipswich)

South East
Biggera Waters State School
Coomera State School
Palm Beach State School
Mabel Park State School

The Department is working with police to ensure all students and staff are safe.

It follows threats of a similar nature made recently to schools interstate and overseas.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  editors picks ipswich police silkstone state school

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

SCHOOL LOCKDOWN: 12 schools across Qld receive threats

SCHOOL LOCKDOWN: 12 schools across Qld receive threats

UDPATE 2pm: THE Department of Education has released a list of schools who have received threats today and have had police attend with some going into lockdown.

Police want to speak to man about break and enter

Police are hoping to speak with this man.

Can you help police?

We headed for the lights...then 'bang' - boatie speaks

SINKING FEELING: The Woodwind III was towed inside the marina with a lot of water on board.

It's been a rough 24 hours for Gary Balogh

Ice addiction saw life spiral out of control

Keith Edward Roberts, 31, faced the Bundaberg District Court where he admitted to supplying his friends with methamphetamine at a party.

Man jailed for drugs and weapons offences

Local Partners

OPINION: Farmers need to hold on for pride and the kids

I could have been a fourth generation farmer but the weather had other plans.

Doctor packs up shop

GONE AGAIN: Moore Park Beach residents were excited when they heard a doctor was starting in January this year but now he is closing down.

No Moore doctor for coastal community

Head to the sugar museum for a sweet taste of history

Cutting the ribbon to officially open the revamped Sugar Museum at Fairymead House is Mayor Jack Dempsey and Fairymead House Team Leader Hayley Vale.

Learn about the industry that made Bundy what it is

List of gigs happening around Bundy

KEY NOTE: Country singer Alex Peden. Photo: Scottie Simmonds / NewsMail

There's a live show for everyone

Five things happening in Bundy today

AWAKE: Kate Beckinsale in a scene from the movie Underworld: Awakening that opens next Thursday, March 1 at Bowen Summergarden Cinemas. Photo Event Cinemas, Joe Lederer.

It's bunch of fives times

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

Kanye West leaves hospital, nine days after breakdown

RAPPER Kanye West has reportedly left hospital after nine days of treatment following his mental breakdown.

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in Paris

Lady Gaga revived her role as the first lady of pop music

Now you can watch Netflix without the net

A scene from the Netflix hit Stranger Things

Stranger Things binge can now be enjoyed on a plane

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie Trolls.

DREAMWORKS' colourful family film Trolls hits cinemas today.

Crikey! Robert Irwin turns 13

Robert Irwin turns 13 today.

He's travelled the world, wrestled crocs and starred on TV

Aversion Crown singer features on Trojan EP

EP on the way for release in 2017. Photo Contributed

Dead Eyed Stare video doesn't blink

Hamish and Andy rock 'n' roll Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

A STUNNING 365M2 HOME ON A SERENE 1 ACRE BLOCK OF LAND

38 Zorzan Drive, Gooburrum 4670

House 5 2 4 $520,000

On offer here is a stunning home situated in a premier acreage estate well out of flood comprising of upmarket executive homes. The estate features town water and...

REBUILT TO PERFECTION

96 Burnett Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 3 1 5 $319,000

A close inspection from the most fastidious of buyers is what sets this high-set Queenslander apart from the rest. Some properties look good in photos but don't...

MUST BE SOLD - BANG FOR BUCK BRICK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 MacGregor Court, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 2 $238,500

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a low maintenance property in a quiet cul de sac with no work to do except...

CHECK OUT THIS FOR ABSOLUTE VAULE - OUTSTANDING BUYING

12 Sutherland Road, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 Offers Over...

CARAVAN BAY + DOUBLE SHED + POOL + 2 LARGE LIVING AREAS Must see 4 bedroom home with 2 great size living areas, side access plus shed, in ground pool, 5 car...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $322,500

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

OUTSTANDING VALUE BRICK HOME

22 Pettigrew Drive, Kalkie 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,900

Positioned in an ever popular location is this must see 3 bedroom brick home with no rear neighbours, large out door entertaining and room for a shed at the rear...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

AFFORDABLE HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

41 Wynter Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 2 $199,000

An opportunity to purchase this affordable home with street appeal in popular Norville, just a short walk to the T.A.F.E Collage. Being less than ten minutes to...

SOLID STARTER HOME OR INVESTMENT

37 Duncraigen Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 3 $245,000

Great family home in the center of everything. If location is important then look no further. This home is in the catchment area for the two most popular schools...

FAMILY HOME WITH POOL and WORKSHOP

24 Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 4 $250,000

Located in the popular suburb of Kepnock, a short drive to schools and shopping centres and being less than 10 minutes to CBD. Three generous bedrooms in total...

Coast high-flyer's fight back from bankruptcy, $72m debt

Scott Juniper went from millionaire developer to declaring bankruptcy in2012, now he is back on top of his game again with new developments including this one in Coolum.

'Apocalyptic lending storm' causes financial collapse.

For sale: The three-bedroom home with a $15m price tag

Solis, a property at 4 Plum Pudding Close on Hamilton Island, is for sale for $15 million. It features views of the Coral Sea and three swimming pools.

Island home on the market

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!