House fire at Garden St Maryborough
Crime

TRAGIC UPDATE: Body found in M'boro house fire

Carlie Walker
15th Apr 2021 8:40 AM | Updated: 9:25 AM
UPDATE: 9.27am

The body of a man has sadly been found in the home where a fire broke out in Maryborough on Thursday morning. 

Investigations are continuing. 

 

UPDATE: 9.04am 

Emergency services are tearing away the side walls of the charred shell of the home to gain access to the inside. 

The wall of the side of the charred home is being removed so emergency services can gain access.
The wall of the side of the charred home is being removed so emergency services can gain access. Carlie Walker

UPDATE: 8.49am

The roof of the home has collapsed and forensic investigators are on scene. 

Police tape has been set up around the perimeter. 

The roof collapsed at the home at Garden St, Maryborough
The roof collapsed at the home at Garden St, Maryborough Carlie Walker

EARLIER:

Firefighters are battling a major blaze at a home in Garden St, Maryborough.

The fire broke out just before 8am Thursday.

The fire can be seen raging from the street and large plumes of smoke are impacting the area.

More to come.

fcemergency fcfire
Fraser Coast Chronicle

